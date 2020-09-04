Wyoming Sees 195 Positive COVID-19 Case Recoveries Since Monday

CHEYENNE — Even though the state saw an increase of more than 100 COVID-19 Coronavirus cases since Monday, the number of positive case recoveries outpaced the amount of positive cases reported in that same time frame.

Since Monday, the state saw an increase of 109 COVID-19 cases, 195 positive case recoveries, 38 probable cases, 17 probable case recoveries, and five deaths. However, the state saw a decrease of 86 active cases, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

WDH’s September 4 report shows the state currently has 3,373 COVID-19 positive cases with 2,888 positive case recoveries for a total of 485 active cases, 616 probable cases with 505 probable recoveries and 42 deaths.

The latest death was reported by the WDH today when an older adult Natrona County man with health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19 died. The man had been hospitalized.

So far, the state has completed 119,659 tests. Of those tests, 97.1 percent have been negative, while 2.9 percent have been positive.

Sweetwater County

The WDH’s report shows Sweetwater County currently has 288 positive cases with 276 recoveries, 12 active cases, 19 probable cases, and two deaths. So far, the county has completed 9,186 tests.

Since Monday, the county has seen an increase of four COVID-19 positive cases, four positive case recoveries, one probable case. Deaths and active cases remained the same this week.