Wyoming Sees 26 More COVID-19 Patient Recoveries in 24 Hours

CHEYENNE — While the number of COVID-19 Coronavirus positive and probable cases saw a small change today, the amount of recoveries quickly passed 25 in a day.

The Wyoming Department of Health’s May 12 report shows the state has 513 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 162 probable, 477 recovered and seven deaths. The amount of recoveries is up by 26 from yesterday’s report, while the number of confirmed and probable cases increased by three each.

According to the WDH, a case is identified as recovered when there is a resolution of a fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is an improvement in respiratory symptoms for 72 hours and at least seven days have passed since symptoms first appeared.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The WDH’s website also shows the variance order requests. So far, 21 counties have filed for at least one variance. Fremont and Laramie counties, which have the highest number of cases in the state, have not filed for any variances. Fremont and Laramie are the only two counties in the state with more than 100 COVID-19 positive cases. Fremont has 182 positive and 11 probable cases, while Laramie has 111 positive and 59 probable.

While counties are starting to reopen, health officials on both the state and local level want to remind residents to continue practicing social distancing, wearing face coverings, and washing their hands. Sweetwater County Public Health Director Kim Lionberger said Sweetwater County has been doing a good job, but residents must continue these practices.

Sweetwater County

Sweetwater County has 13 confirmed COVID-19 positive patients. The latest was confirmed May 11 when a Rock Springs man, in his 20s, was notified he tested positive for COVID-19. The man is in good condition and continues to self-isolate at home. It has been determined he was connected to case No. 11.

So far, two Sweetwater County residents have been hospitalized. Sweetwater County’s 11th confirmed case, a Rock Springs woman in her 50s, was admitted to the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County on April 29 and discharged May 3. The 12th confirmed case, a Green River woman in her 40s, was admitted to MSHC on May 5 and released May 6.