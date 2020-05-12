Wyoming Sees 26 More COVID-19 Patient Recoveries in 24 Hours

CHEYENNE — While the number of COVID-19 Coronavirus positive and probable cases saw a small change today, the amount of recoveries quickly passed 25 in a day.
The Wyoming Department of Health’s May 12 report shows the state has 513 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 162 probable, 477 recovered and seven deaths. The amount of recoveries is up by 26 from yesterday’s report, while the number of confirmed and probable cases increased by three each.
According to the WDH, a case is identified as recovered when there is a resolution of a fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is an improvement in respiratory symptoms for 72 hours and at least seven days have passed since symptoms first appeared.
The WDH’s website also shows the variance order requests. So far, 21 counties have filed for at least one variance. Fremont and Laramie counties, which have the highest number of cases in the state, have not filed for any variances. Fremont and Laramie are the only two counties in the state with more than 100 COVID-19 positive cases. Fremont has 182 positive and 11 probable cases, while Laramie has 111 positive and 59 probable.
While counties are starting to reopen, health officials on both the state and local level want to remind residents to continue practicing social distancing, wearing face coverings, and washing their hands. Sweetwater County Public Health Director Kim Lionberger said Sweetwater County has been doing a good job, but residents must continue these practices.
Sweetwater County
Sweetwater County has 13 confirmed COVID-19 positive patients. The latest was confirmed May 11 when a Rock Springs man, in his 20s, was notified he tested positive for COVID-19. The man is in good condition and continues to self-isolate at home. It has been determined he was connected to case No. 11.
So far, two Sweetwater County residents have been hospitalized. Sweetwater County’s 11th confirmed case, a Rock Springs woman in her 50s, was admitted to the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County on April 29 and discharged May 3. The 12th confirmed case, a Green River woman in her 40s, was admitted to MSHC on May 5 and released May 6.
THE LATEST COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS NEWS & INFO FROM THE WYOMING DEPT. OF HEALTH
What to do if you feel sick: If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and are showing symptoms, like a temperature of 100 or greater or a cough, DO NOT go to the Emergency Room.
Please call your primary care provider or either Castle Rock Medical Center (Green River) at 307-872-4590 or Memorial Hospital’s Triage Line (Rock Springs) at 307-522-8523. The hotline is available 24/7.
Health professionals will be available to discuss your symptoms and address concerns regarding COVID-19 to determine if a visit or further testing is necessary.
Please follow these tips to slow the spread of this virus:
- Social Distancing – Stay 6 feet apart from others and
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds regularly. If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.
- Cover your coughs and sneezes. Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue if you sneeze or cough and then throw the tissue away. If a tissue isn’t available, cough or sneeze into the inside of your elbow.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched areas. For example: door knobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, tables, keyboards, phones, toilets, faucets and sinks.
- Avoid touching your mouth, eyes and nose with unwashed hands.
For current news, updates, closures and resources, please visit our COVID-19 Coronavirus page here.