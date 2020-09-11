Wyoming Sees 275 COVID-19 Positive Case Recoveries This Week

CHEYENNE — Since Sunday, Wyoming saw more than 180 COVID-19 Coronavirus cases added to its total, however, the amount of positive case recoveries outpaced the amount of new cases reported during that same time frame.

According to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH), this week the state saw an increase of 180 COVID-19 cases, 275 positive case recoveries, 52 probable cases, and 51 probable case recoveries. A couple of other areas to take notice of is how the state saw a decrease of 77 active cases and deaths remained the same.

WDH’s September 11 report shows the state currently has 3,605 COVID-19 positive cases with 3,175 positive case recoveries for a total of 430 active cases, 659 probable cases with 549 probable recoveries and 42 deaths. So far, the state has completed 134,738 tests.

In a press release, Governor Mark Gordon said Wyoming’s COVID-19 dashboard was updated this week to reflect the continued decline in the percent of COVID-19 tests with a positive result. Over the past 14 days, this rate has dropped to 1.6 percent and has been declining over the past month.

Daily new cases have decreased over the past 14 days, from 35 lab-confirmed cases per day to 25. Albany County now has the most active cases in the state, 100, with most of those, 66, connected to the University of Wyoming, the dashboard shows.

According to the dashboard, Laramie and Carbon counties have the second and third-most active cases. Teton County continues to have the highest rate of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases per capita, followed by Fremont and Washakie counties.

Sweetwater County

The WDH’s report shows Sweetwater County currently has 302 positive cases with 286 recoveries, 16 active cases, 18 probable cases, and two deaths. So far, the county has completed 10,015 tests.

Since Sunday, the county has seen an increase of 11 COVID-19 positive cases, seven positive case recoveries, and four active cases, while probable cases and deaths remained the same.