Wyoming Sees 28 COVID-19 Positive Cases, 97 Recoveries This Week

CHEYENNE — When looking over the stats from the Wyoming Department of Health for the week, Wyoming reported 28 positive COVID-19 Coronavirus cases since Sunday.
During that same time period, the number of total reported recoveries was 97, which includes both positive and probable case recoveries.
Wyoming will head into the weekend with a small increase in the amount of COVID-19 Coronavirus positive and recovered cases.
The WDH’s June 5 report shows the state currently has 721 positive COVID-19 cases with 575 of those cases recovered, 212 probable cases with 180 of those cases recovered and 17 deaths.
The number of positive cases increased by 12 today, while positive recoveries increased by 11. As for probable cases, the positive number remained the same, while the number of recoveries increased by seven.
According to the WDH, a case is identified as recovered when there is a resolution of a fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is an improvement in respiratory symptoms for 72 hours and at least seven days have passed since symptoms first appeared.
Sweetwater County
Meanwhile, Sweetwater County saw an increase of two COVID-19 patients this week. On June 3, the Sweetwater County Public Health reported a Rock Springs woman in her 70s and a Rock Springs man in his 60s were informed they had contracted the virus.
These two cases are in the same household and the woman is in stable condition, while the man is in good condition.
Seventeen lab-confirmed cases and eight probable cases have recovered.
THE LATEST COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS NEWS & INFO FROM THE WYOMING DEPT. OF HEALTH
What to do if you feel sick: If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and are showing symptoms, please call your primary care provider or seek medical attention.
Please follow these tips to slow the spread of this virus:
- Social Distancing – Stay 6 feet apart from others and
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds regularly. If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.
- Cover your coughs and sneezes. Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue if you sneeze or cough and then throw the tissue away. If a tissue isn’t available, cough or sneeze into the inside of your elbow.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched areas. For example: door knobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, tables, keyboards, phones, toilets, faucets and sinks.
- Avoid touching your mouth, eyes and nose with unwashed hands.
For current news, updates, closures and resources, please visit our COVID-19 Coronavirus page here.