Wyoming Sees 28 COVID-19 Positive Cases, 97 Recoveries This Week

CHEYENNE — When looking over the stats from the Wyoming Department of Health for the week, Wyoming reported 28 positive COVID-19 Coronavirus cases since Sunday.

During that same time period, the number of total reported recoveries was 97, which includes both positive and probable case recoveries.

Wyoming will head into the weekend with a small increase in the amount of COVID-19 Coronavirus positive and recovered cases.

The WDH’s June 5 report shows the state currently has 721 positive COVID-19 cases with 575 of those cases recovered, 212 probable cases with 180 of those cases recovered and 17 deaths.

The number of positive cases increased by 12 today, while positive recoveries increased by 11. As for probable cases, the positive number remained the same, while the number of recoveries increased by seven.

According to the WDH, a case is identified as recovered when there is a resolution of a fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is an improvement in respiratory symptoms for 72 hours and at least seven days have passed since symptoms first appeared.

Sweetwater County

Meanwhile, Sweetwater County saw an increase of two COVID-19 patients this week. On June 3, the Sweetwater County Public Health reported a Rock Springs woman in her 70s and a Rock Springs man in his 60s were informed they had contracted the virus.

These two cases are in the same household and the woman is in stable condition, while the man is in good condition.

Seventeen lab-confirmed cases and eight probable cases have recovered.