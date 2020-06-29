Wyoming Sees 72 More COVID-19 Positive Cases, 31 Positive Recoveries Over Weekend

CHEYENNE — Since Friday, Wyoming has seen an increase of 72 confirmed COVID-19 Coronavirus positive cases and 31 positive case recoveries.
According to the Wyoming Department of Health’s COVID-19 June 29 report, Wyoming has completed 45,036 tests. The state currently has 1,151 positive cases with 843 positive case recoveries, 299 probable cases with 227 positive case recoveries and 20 deaths.
Current stats also show an increase of 10 probable cases and six probable case recoveries, however, deaths remained the same at 20.
Over the weekend, Sweetwater County saw an increase of five more COVID-19 cases taking the county’s total COVID-19 cases to 78 and probable cases to eight. The WDH dashboard shows Sweetwater County has completed 3,182 tests and 29 cases have recovered.
According to WDH stats, of the lab confirmed COVID-19 positive cases, 23.8 percent are in the 19-29 years age group, 15.8 percent are in the 40-49 years age group, 15.1 percent are in the 30-39 years age group, 14.5 percent are in the 18 and under age group, 11.6 percent are in the 50-59 years age group, 11.3 percent are in the 60-69 years age group, 4.7 percent are in the 70-79 years age group and 2.4 percent are in the 80 plus years of age group.
In the past two weeks, 25 percent of Wyoming’s total number of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been identified, with 288 new cases confirmed. Due to this increase, Governor Mark Gordon announced June 29 the current public-health orders will be extended through July 15.
THE LATEST COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS NEWS & INFO FROM THE WYOMING DEPT. OF HEALTH
What to do if you feel sick: If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and are showing symptoms, please call your primary care provider or seek medical attention.
Please follow these tips to slow the spread of this virus:
- Social Distancing – Stay 6 feet apart from others and
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds regularly. If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.
- Cover your coughs and sneezes. Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue if you sneeze or cough and then throw the tissue away. If a tissue isn’t available, cough or sneeze into the inside of your elbow.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched areas. For example: door knobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, tables, keyboards, phones, toilets, faucets and sinks.
- Avoid touching your mouth, eyes and nose with unwashed hands.
For current news, updates, closures and resources, please visit our COVID-19 Coronavirus page here.