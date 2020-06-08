Wyoming Sees Increase in COVID-19 Cases, Recoveries Over Weekend

CHEYENNE — This weekend, Wyoming saw an increase of 22 positive COVID-19 Coronavirus cases and 17 positive case recoveries, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

The WDH’s June 8 report, shows the state has 748 positive cases with 592 recovered, 212 probable cases with 181 recovered, and 17 deaths. While the positive cases and positive case recoveries saw a change, the number of probable cases remained at 212 and only one more probable case recovered since Friday.

So far, Wyoming has completed 28,852 tests. Of those tests, 97 percent were negative, while 3 percent were positive.

Since June 4, Uinta County has seen its number of COVID-19 positive cases double. According to the WHD statistics, Uinta County reported 10 positive cases and three probable cases on June 4. Today’s report shows Uinta County has 22 positive and three probable cases.

Sweetwater County

According to the Sweetwater County Health Department, two residents were notified they have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the county’s total to 26.

On June 7, a Rock Springs man, in his 50s, was notified he had tested positive for the virus. He is in good condition and isolating at home.

On June 8, a Green River woman, in her 50s, was notified her had contracted the virus. She is in good condition and isolating at home.

Public health officials have started contact tracing. Of the 26 total known positive cases, 22 patients have recovered.