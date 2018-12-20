Wyoming Sees Population Decline for Third Straight Year

According to the new estimates released from the US Census Bureau and recently reported by Buckrail, Wyoming’s net population has declined for the third straight year.

The decrease of 1,197 citizens (roughly .2 percent) was not as much as the two previous years.

According to the report here by Buckrail, “Wyoming Economic Analysis Division attributed the decline to two factors.

A natural increase (6,840 births less 4,947 deaths) was 1,893, but the estimated net migration (in-migration less outmigration) was about -3,100, which means that approximately 3,100 more residents left Wyoming than moved into the State between July 2017 and July 2018. In contrast, the net migration was about -7,900 between July 2016 and July 2017.

Nationally, the population was an estimated 327.2 million in 2018, an increase of 0.6 percent from the previous year. Nevada’s 2.1 percent rate led the nation, followed by Idaho (2.1%), Utah (1.9%), and Arizona (1.7%). Besides Wyoming, seven other states also lost population, including West Virginia (-0.6%), Illinois (-0.4%), Alaska (-0.3%), and Hawaii (- 0.3%) during the 12-month period.”