Wyoming Sees Slight Decrease in Percentage Testing Positive for COVID-19

CHEYENNE — Even though the state is completing more COVID-19 Coronavirus tests, the percentage of those coming back positive slightly decreased this week.

On average, the percentage of tests being confirmed positive has been around 3.2 to 3.1 percent. This week, the state saw a percentage positive rate of 2.9, a slight decrease when compared to the past few weeks.

According to the Wyoming Department of Health’s (WDH) August 21 report, the state has completed 118,543 tests. Of those tests, 97.1 percent have been negative, while 2.9 percent have been positive.

The state currently has 3,196 COVID-19 positive cases with 2,608 positive case recoveries for a total of 588 active cases, 567 probable cases with 478 probable recoveries and 37 deaths.

Since Monday, the state has seen an increase of 128 COVID-19 cases with 134 positive case recoveries, 32 probable cases, 25 probable case recoveries, a decrease of six active cases, while deaths remained the same.

In the span of a week, the state has seen an increase of 202 positive cases, 194 positive case recoveries, eight active cases, 37 probable cases, 28 probable recoveries, while deaths remained the same.

Sweetwater County

The WDH’s report shows Sweetwater County currently has 278 positive cases with 267 recoveries and 11 active cases, 18 probable cases and two deaths. So far, the county has completed 7,856 tests.

Since Monday, the county has seen an increase of four COVID-19 positive cases, four active cases, two probable cases, while positive case recoveries and deaths remained the same.

Over one week’s time, the county saw an increase of nine positive cases, three positive case recoveries, six active case, two one probable case, while deaths remained the same.