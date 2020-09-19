Wyoming Sees Spike in Reported COVID-19 Cases This Week

CHEYENNE – In the past week, Wyoming saw a pretty big increase when it added more than 400 COVID-19 Coronavirus positive cases to its total.

According to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH), the September 18 report shows the state currently has 4,009 COVID-19 positive cases with 3,428 positive case recoveries for a total of 581 active cases, 738 probable cases with 616 probable recoveries and 49 deaths. So far, the state has completed 143,208 tests.

The WDH stats show that in one week the state saw an increase of 404 COVID-19 positive cases, 253 positive case recoveries, 151 active cases, 79 probable cases with 67 probable recoveries and seven deaths. It also completed 8,470 tests during that time.

Since Monday, the state saw an increase of 286 COVID-19 cases, 133 positive case recoveries, 151 active cases, 69 probable cases, 27 probable case recoveries and three deaths.

One county that has seen a recent increase is Sublette County. The county has reported 20 new cases in 12 days, which is a big change for a county that had some of the lowest numbers in COVID-19 positive cases for a long period of time.

Currently, Sublette County has 70 cases, 16 active cases, one death and 54 recoveries. The County also has 48 people who are in isolation or quarantine in the Boulder, Daniel and Pinedale areas.

Due to the increase in cases, the Sublette County COVID-19 Response Group released a public statement encouraging residents to mask up and social distance.

Sweetwater County

The WDH’s report shows Sweetwater County currently has 304 positive cases with 298 recoveries, 6 active cases, 18 probable cases, and two deaths. So far, the county has completed 10,785 tests.

Since Monday, the county has seen an increase of five COVID-19 positive cases, five positive case recoveries, while probable cases, active cases, and deaths remained the same.

Even though Sweetwater County didn’t see a very big increase in COVID-19 cases, the first school-related case was reported this week at Green River High School. This has led to 11 students and one teacher being quarantined.