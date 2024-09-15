Wyoming Senators Respond to 2nd Trump Assassination Attempt

ROCK SPRINGS – Members of Wyoming’s Congressional Delegation have issued statements following an alleged second assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump Sunday.

According to the Associated Press, the FBI said Trump was at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida when the attempt allegedly took place. Trump has since said he is “safe and well.”

Sen. Cynthia Lummis posted a message on X, formerly Twitter, about the attempt.

“I am deeply disturbed that President Trump faced a second assassination attempt today. There is no place for political violence in our country,” she wrote. “The American people have the right to decide this election at the ballot box, and our nation’s leaders need to do everything to ensure our presidential candidates are out of harms (sic) way.”

“I’m glad President Trump is unharmed,” Sen. John Barrasso posted to X. “Thank you to law enforcement who acted quickly to keep President Trump safe.”