Wyoming Sits at 454 Active Cases, 1,336 Recoveries and 24 Deaths

CHEYENNE — The state did see an increase of 112 new COVID-19 Coronavirus positive cases over the weekend according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s (WDH) July 20 report.

Around the state, there are currently 1,790 COVID-19 positive cases with 1,336 positive case recoveries for a total of 454 active cases, 397 probable cases with 316 probable recoveries and 24 deaths. WHD stated active cases are determined by subtracting the amount of recovered cases from the number of total cases.

Since Friday, July 17, the state has seen an increase of 112 COVID-19 cases with 54 recoveries and 6 probable cases with 12 recoveries, and zero deaths.

In Sweetwater County, the WDH’s report showed that there are 168 positive cases with 142 recoveries and 26 active cases, 13 probable cases and two deaths.