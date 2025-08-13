Wyoming Soccer Opens 2025 Season Thursday at Drake

LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming women’s soccer team begins its 2025 regular season Thursday with a road matchup at Drake. The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Mediacom Stadium and will stream on ESPN+.

Wyoming finished the 2024 season with a 4-6-9 record, with a 2-3-6 mark in Mountain West Conference play. The Cowgirls narrowly missed the league’s postseason tournament, and head coach Josh Purdum said he is optimistic that his second season at the helm will produce a stronger finish.

“We’ve done a lot of work in the offseason to grow across the board,” Purdum said. “Every player on the roster stepped up in a big way in terms of just growing and making sure everyone felt connected and had a role on the team to make an impact. We took that very seriously this offseason, and we are looking forward to how that translates to the fall.”

The Cowgirls return seven starters and five reserves. Goalkeeper Haley Bartel started all 19 matches last season, allowing 27 goals and recording 79 saves for a 1.42 goals-against average. On offense, forward Raegan Richardson is the top returning point scorer after logging 10 points in 2024 on three goals and four assists.

Bartel, Maddie Burr and Hadley Linder were named to the Preseason Mountain West Watch List. Wyoming was picked to finish eighth in the 13-team conference.

Drake went 8-7-6 overall and 6-2-2 in the Missouri Valley Conference last season. The Bulldogs advanced to the conference tournament championship game, where they lost to top-seeded Missouri State. Drake returns three players named to the Preseason All-Missouri Valley Conference team — last year’s leading scorer, Eve Blakey, who had seven goals and six assists for 17 points, along with Layla Kelbel and Madelyn Smith. The Bulldogs were selected as the preseason favorite to win the league.

“Drake [is] a really good opponent, and we are looking forward to that,” Purdum said. “We are really excited about this season, really excited about this group, and we are feeling really connected and really strong going into the season.”

Wyoming holds a 3-1-1 all-time record against Drake, including a 2-1 mark on the road. The Cowgirls have won the last two meetings, most recently a 3-1 victory in Laramie in 2015.

After Thursday’s match in Des Moines, Iowa, Wyoming returns home to host Northern Colorado on Aug. 21 at 4 p.m. at the Madrid Sports Complex.