Wyoming Soccer Opens Season With 1-1 Draw at Drake

DES MOINES, IOWA — The University of Wyoming women’s soccer team opened its 2025 season Thursday with a 1-1 draw against Drake at Mediacom Stadium.

“It ended up being a really intense game,” Wyoming head coach Josh Purdum said. “We wanted to make sure they didn’t find their best players throughout the game, and by denying them their strength, we were able to find some offense for ourselves.”

Senior forward Kiley Ballek scored the Cowgirls’ lone goal in the 73rd minute. It was her third career goal and came off a set piece, when she cleaned up a loose ball in front of the net that deflected off a Drake defender before finding the back of the net.

Ballek led Wyoming with three of the team’s nine shots. Eliza-Grace Smith tallied two shots, while four other Cowgirls recorded one apiece.

“(Kiley’s) anticipation, she’s really grown in that regard,” Purdum said. “She’s quicker, and she’s controlling the game. But really, it’s her anticipation that’s improved the most, and that’s why she looks even more explosive and why she was able to create some dangerous chances.”

Wyoming outshot Drake 9-5, with seven of those attempts coming in the second half. The Cowgirls put two shots on target, while the Bulldogs placed three on frame.

“In the second half, we started to press forward and dictate the tempo more,” Purdum said. “By doing that, we were able to create even more scoring opportunities.”

Drake’s goal came from forward Eve Blakey in the 52nd minute to give the Bulldogs a brief lead.

Goalkeeper Haley Bartel made two saves for Wyoming. Drake split goalkeeping duties between Kate Hopma and Addie Ford, who combined for one save, credited to Hopma.

The Cowgirls return to action Aug. 21 for their home opener against Northern Colorado at 4 p.m. at Madrid Sports Complex.