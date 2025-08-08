Wyoming Soccer, Volleyball Prepare for 2025 Seasons

LARAMIE — Two University of Wyoming programs are set to give fans an early look at their 2025 squads as Cowgirl soccer and volleyball gear up for competition.

The Cowgirl soccer team opens the year Saturday with its annual Brown versus Gold match at 1 p.m. at the Madrid Sports Complex. It will be the second season under head coach Josh Purdum, who guided Wyoming to several program firsts in 2024.

“From a playing-style standpoint, from a laying-a-foundation standpoint, from a leadership standpoint, there’s been a lot of growth,” Purdum said. “I feel very confident going into Year 2, and a lot of that credit goes to the girls for their maturity and professionalism.”

Last season, the Cowgirls defeated a ranked team for the first time in program history, shutting out Utah State 2-0. That victory was one of nine shutouts, setting a new single-season school record. Goalkeeper Haley Bartel anchored that defensive effort and is one of seven returning starters, along with defenders Lily Brongo and Maddie Burr, midfielders Raegan Richardson, Kiley Ballek and Hadley Linder, and forward Alisa Bunn.

Richardson led all returnees with 10 points on three goals and four assists in 2024, followed by Linder’s eight points. Glover, who missed nearly the entire season with an injury but owns 22 career points, is also back.

“I think it’s going to be more the community that scores than it is one or two players,” Purdum said. “As every player grows, they are helping everyone else in front of net. We are really pleased with the production we are going to have this year.”

Burr, Glover and Linder were named to the Mountain West Conference Watch List this week. The Cowgirls were picked eighth in the Preseason Coaches’ Poll, which selected Utah State to win the league.

Following Saturday’s intrasquad match, Wyoming opens the regular season Thursday at Drake and begins its home slate Aug. 21 against Northern Colorado.

On the volleyball court, the Cowgirls are in Fall Camp preparing for their third season under head coach Kaylee Prigge. Fans can get their first look Aug. 16 at the annual Brown & Gold Scrimmage at 1 p.m. inside the UniWyo Sports Complex.

Wyoming will face Denver in an Aug. 23 exhibition at Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne before starting the regular season Aug. 29-31 with the first of two home tournaments. Tulsa, Cleveland State and Colorado will compete in the opening weekend event at the Arena-Auditorium.

The Cowgirls return two All-Mountain West performers. Paige Lauterwasser earned all-conference honors in 2024, ranking ninth in kills per set (3.31) and eighth in points per set (3.65). She led Wyoming with 404 kills and 445 points while playing in every set. Sarah Holcomb earned honorable mention recognition after leading the league in total blocks (167) and blocks per set (1.37). Her .339 hitting percentage ranked eighth in the Mountain West.

Also returning are starters Skylar Erickson, Emma Winter and Claire Wagstaff. Erickson tied for the team lead with 36 service aces, Winter was second in kills with 286, and Wagstaff averaged two kills per set during conference play.

The roster also features returners Rya Fingerlin, Abi Milby, Jordan Sandy, Reagan Sharp, Maddy Stucky, Addy Thorington and Evelyn Udezue, along with five freshmen: Addy Cook, Jillian Gregory, Lily LaFlesch, Sara Quigley and Anna Williams.