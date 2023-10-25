Wyoming State Fair Wins Small Rodeo of the Year

DOUGLAS — The Wyoming State Fair’s (WSF) PRCA Rodeo has been named “Mountain States PRCA Circuits Small Rodeo of the Year” for 2023.

The WSF PRCA Rodeo was nominated for both “Mountain States PRCA Circuit Most Improved Rodeo” and “Small Rodeo of the Year” in 2022.

“It’s a tremendous honor to receive this prestigious award. We’ve worked diligently to create an unforgettable rodeo experience for both contestants and fans. This award reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team, and I couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve achieved,” WSF Rodeo Superintendent Rebecca “Becky” Podio said.

Podio is a former competitor at the WSF Rodeo and a livestock exhibitor, and she took on her leadership role in 2021. According to the WSF, Podio and has since been dedication to enhancing every aspect of the rodeo.

Under Podio’s direction, the PRCA Rodeo at the Wyoming State Fair has seen an increase in attendance, a surge in competitor entries, and an overall improvement in event production, according to the WSF.

“This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, our stock contractors, personnel, rodeo boosters, and the rodeo enthusiasts who make the event possible. We are committed to preserving the rich tradition of rodeo while continuously striving for excellence,” Courtny Conkle, WSF General Manager said.