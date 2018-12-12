Wyoming State Parks Offer First Day Hikes to Kick Off the New Year

SWEETWATER COUNTY — You don’t have to wait for the weather to turn warm again to enjoy your first hike of 2019.

In what is becoming an increasingly popular New Year’s Day activity, Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails provides “First Day Hikes” – a perfect way for Wyoming residents and out-of-state visitors to celebrate the New Year outdoors.

Sixteen New Year’s Day guided hikes and walks held at state park and historic site venues statewide will be held in conjunction with similar hikes held in all 50 states; a part of the America’s State Parks First Day Hikes initiative.

Southwest Wyoming features three of these hikes on New Years Day:

Fort Bridger State Historic Site – one mile hike/walk around the historic site. Hike begins at the Post Trader’s Store and laps around the site three times. Hike begins at 1 p.m. Dogs on leashes permitted.

South Pass City State Historic Site – 1-1/2-mile hike beginning at 11 a.m. Meet at the Dance Hall. Dogs on leashes permitted.

Sinks Canyon – 3 mile hike.Hike begins at 1 p.m. at the Nature Trail parking lot in the Popo Agie Campground. Dogs on leashes permitted.

Bear River State Park – Approx. 1-2 mile hike. Meet at Bear River State Park Visitor Center. Begin at 9 a.m.

This is the eighth consecutive year Wyoming is offering free First Day Hikes. Last year, approximately 700 people participated hiking more than 1,700 total miles.

“There is nothing more rejuvenating than sharing a brisk hike with Wyoming State Park staff in some of the most amazing parks and historic sites in the country,” State Parks Administrator Domenic Bravo said.

Park staff and volunteers will lead the hikes, which average one to two miles or longer depending on the state park or historic site.

Details about hike locations, difficulty and length, terrain and tips regarding proper clothing are listed on the America’s State Parks website.

Visit www.naspd.org to find a First Day Hike nearest you.