Wyoming State Parks Reopen Camping to Non-Residents

CHEYENNE — Beginning today, June 1, camping in Wyoming State Parks is open to out-of-state residents.

To support the overall health of the public, Wyoming State Parks have been open to outdoor recreation throughout this pandemic. Because of a relatively low number of confirmed COVID-19 Coronavirus cases in the state, camping was opened to Wyoming residents on May 15th. The restriction of out-of-state campers was put in place to cut down on the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

“Our team is excited to be able to increase our economic impact to the State and local economies by bringing in our consumers from around the country.” Darin Westby, agency director of Wyoming State Parks & Cultural Resources said. “Our criteria for opening camping to non-residents has always been when surrounding states opened their camping, and their respective COVID-19 cases began leveling. Now is the time.”

Additionally, headquarters buildings at the various Wyoming State Parks have opened, allowing for the sale of annual day-use and overnight camping permits. Visitors are asked to join staff in adhering to social distancing recommendations whether meeting in offices, recreating at boat ramps, working at fish cleaning stations, or gathering at beaches and other areas.

Cabins and yurts are available for three-day reservations, Friday through Sunday. This will ensure that each structure will be cleaned and disinfected prior to the next reservation.

Wyoming State Parks continues to request that people recreate responsibly so Wyoming State Parks can continue to remain open for all to enjoy.