Wyoming State Treasurer Curt Meier Denies Threat Accusation

CHEYENNE — Wyoming State Treasurer Curtis E. Meier is denying accusations today that he made threats to members of the State’s Human Resource Division last month.

In a statement released from Meier’s office this morning, he said he hasn’t even been to the Human Resources office since he was elected last November.

“Let me be clear: I unequivocally deny that I made any threat,” Meier said. “My conversations with Human Resources have always been professional and, in fact, I have never even visited HR since my election.”

Meier said he was notified by Wyoming Highway Patrol that an incident/investigation report was filed March 21 but that no violation was identified and the investigation has been closed.