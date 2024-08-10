Wyoming Stuns No. 3 BYU in Exhibition Match

PROVO, Utah – The University of Wyoming soccer team opened its 2024 season with a 1-0 upset over No. 3 BYU in an exhibition game Friday night at South Field. The match marked the debut of Josh Purdum as the Cowgirls’ head coach.

“It has been a quick turnaround with the things we’ve been implementing, and there’s no way we’d be able to do what we are doing without the trust these girls have in themselves,” Purdum said. “They are showing really quickly how much belief is in this team, and that’s exciting. Now they’ve set the standard. They’ve shown they can win on the road in a hostile environment and put together a complete game.”

The lone goal came in the 35th minute when senior Gabby Clutter, who has seen limited action in her career, scored off a pass from Kiley Ballek.

“She’s a leader through and through, and when she steps on the field, she plays with nothing but joy,” Purdum said. “For her to come out and do that in Provo is unbelievable. I’m so thrilled for her, and I know the team is thrilled for her too.”

Goalkeeper Haley Bartel preserved the shutout with a stellar performance, making nine saves.

“She had a big crowd behind her on both goals, and for her to shut that out and come out clean in every decision is huge,” Purdum said. “I hope she feels like she’s on top of the world because she deserves it.”

Wyoming took 13 shots, with Hadley Linder, Alyssa Bedard, and Jazi Barela each contributing two. BYU managed 15 shots.

The Cowgirls open the regular season next week, traveling to Washington for an 8 p.m. match Thursday at Husky Soccer Stadium.