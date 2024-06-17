Wyoming Swimmers Participate at U.S. Olympic Trials

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – At the U.S. Olympic Team Trials, University of Wyoming swimmers Carly Palmer and Quinn Cynor showcased their talents. They swam alongside America’s best as Palmer competed in the 100-meter breaststroke, while Cynor took part in the 200-meter freestyle.

Cynor placed 51st in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:51.38. Palmer finished 70th in the 100 breaststroke, clocking in at 1:11.75.

For Cynor, it’s a stepping stone as he looks to continue his dominance at Wyoming after winning his second Western Athletic Conference title in as many years. Cynor has one season of eligibility remaining, and this experience could fuel his performance in 2024-25.

For Palmer, this likely marks the end of a solid swimming career as the Senior finished her last year of eligibility. The Trials were a reward for her persistence, as she earned her spot in the meet at the last possible moment.

The Trials will continue until June 23. This year the event is taking place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, the first time the event has been staged on a football field. The stadium is the home field for the Indianapolis Colts and hosts the NFL Combine every year as well.