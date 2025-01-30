Wyoming Swimming to Host Outreach Event in Green River Against Utah

GREEN RIVER — The University of Wyoming swimming teams will travel to Green River, for an outreach event against Utah on Friday, while the diving team will compete at the Air Force Diving Invitational from Thursday through Saturday.

The outreach event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. at the Green River High School Aquatic Center. Last season, the Cowboys competed in Green River against Utah for the first time since 2016. This year, the Cowgirls will also compete against the Utes.

“We are excited to swim in front of Wyoming swim fans in Green River,” head coach Dave Denniston said. “Utah is a very strong team, and we are looking forward to the challenge. We are thrilled that the women’s and men’s teams will compete this year in what should be a very fast meet and our last dual of the season.”

The Wyoming divers will compete at the Air Force Diving Invitational, beginning Thursday and running through Saturday. The team will compete on the 1-meter and 3-meter springboards, as well as the platform event. The Pokes will face divers from Air Force, Missouri, BYU, Denver, Cal Baptist, Northern Colorado, Colorado State and Colorado Mesa.

Wyoming swimming and diving will conclude its regular season at the DU First Chance Meet on Feb. 7-8.