Wyoming Ties Take Center Stage as Broncos, Patriots Meet in AFC Championship

DENVER — The road to the Super Bowl will run through two former Wyoming standouts Sunday when the Denver Broncos host the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.

With a trip to Super Bowl LX on the line, Wyoming’s Frank Crum and former Cowboy linebacker Chad Muma will be on opposite sidelines, ensuring that one former Cowboy will advance to the NFL’s biggest stage.

Fans can listen to the game on KFRZ 92.1 with kickoff at 1 p.m. MST.

Denver enters the matchup at 15-3 after earning the AFC’s top seed and advancing with a divisional-round win over the Buffalo Bills. New England, the No. 2 seed at 16-3, reached the conference title game with a victory over the Houston Texans.

Crum played a key role in Denver’s win last week, scoring a 7-yard touchdown as the Broncos eliminated Buffalo and MVP finalist quarterback Josh Allen. The score helped Denver move past the Bills and into its first AFC Championship Game in a decade.

Muma, now with New England, recorded one tackle in the Patriots’ divisional-round win. While his stat line was modest, his presence places him among the final Wyoming athletes still competing for a Super Bowl berth.

The Broncos earned home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs by finishing with the conference’s top seed, giving them a bye during wild-card weekend. New England has remained close behind all season and now travels to Denver for a spot in the Super Bowl.

The Broncos are seeking their first Super Bowl appearance since the 2015 season, while the Patriots are aiming to return after navigating one of the AFC’s most competitive playoff fields.

For Wyoming fans, the matchup guarantees a familiar name will be playing on football’s biggest stage in Santa Clara. Whether it is Crum continuing Denver’s postseason run or Muma helping New England advance, Sunday’s game will end with one former Cowboy celebrating a conference championship.