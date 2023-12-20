Wyoming Tips off Against South Dakota State in El Paso

LARAMIE — The Wyoming Cowboys play in Texas for the second time this season, playing South Dakota State in the initial round of the WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational in El Paso on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Wyoming enters the match with a 6-4 overall record following an 84-71 loss to Weber State on Saturday. The Cowboys lead the nation in three-point percentage at 42.9%, with a 47% shooting rate from the field this season. Defensively, Wyoming limits opponents to 43.6% shooting from the field, while holding them to 31.3% from behind the arc. The team averages 76.1 points per game and allows 71.2 points per night.

Leading Wyoming in scoring this season is guard Sam Griffin with 19.3 points per game, ranking second in the Mountain West. Griffin, shooting 49.1% from behind the arc, is fifth in the nation. Guard Akuel Kot contributes 16 points per game, ranking ninth in the conference. Forward Cam Manyawu adds 9.8 points per game and 7.3 rebounds, boasting five double-doubles this season.

The Jackrabbits travel to Texas with a 6-5 overall record and a two-game winning streak. SDSU averages 76.5 points per game while conceding 69.8. South Dakota State shoots 46.5% from the field and holds opponents to 39.1%. SDSU shoots 36.9% from behind the arc, averaging 9.5 threes per game. SDSU secures an average of 38.8 rebounds per game.

The Cowboys maintain a 4-1 lead in the all-time series against South Dakota State.

UTEP and Norfolk State will play after the Cowboys game. The losers of each game will face each other on Thursday at 5 p.m. and the winners play each other at 7 p.m. ending the invitational.

The Wyoming game on Wednesday will be broadcast on TRN Media 104.9 FM and 1490 AM KUGR in Sweetwater County. In Sublette County, the game can be heard on 104.3 KFZE