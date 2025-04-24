Wyoming to Host Annual Spring Game Saturday at War Memorial Stadium

LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming football team will host its annual Spring Game at noon on Saturday, April 26, inside War Memorial Stadium. The event is free and open to the public, with sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s expected for game day.

Due to ongoing construction on the west side of War Memorial Stadium, all seating for Saturday’s event will be located on the east side. The Wildcatter Club and Suites will also be closed to fans.

Concessions will be available. Restrooms on the east side of the stadium will be open and accessible.

Parking will be available in the lots surrounding War Memorial Stadium on a first-come, first-served basis. Tailgating will be permitted in the Stadium Lot under open container rules from 8 a.m. until noon.

The stadium’s sound system and scoreboards are currently offline due to construction. A temporary sound system will be placed on the field, with an emcee providing score and game updates throughout the event.