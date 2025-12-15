Wyoming to Meet South Dakota State in Sioux Falls

LARAMIE — Wyoming will close its nonconference schedule Monday night with a neutral-site matchup against South Dakota State at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D. at 6 p.m.

The game will be available via stream on Midco Sports Plus. Radio coverage will be carried on the Cowboy Sports Network with Keith Kelley calling the action and Kevin McKinney providing color commentary. You can listen to the game in Sweetwater County on KUGR 104.9 FM.

The Cowboys enter the game 8-2 after a 106-79 win over South Dakota on Tuesday. Wyoming leads the Mountain West and ranks 36th nationally in scoring at 88 points per game, topping 90 points in three of its last four contests. The Cowboys are shooting 49.2 percent from the field, third in the conference, and are holding opponents to 41.4 percent shooting. Wyoming also leads the Mountain West in rebounding at 41 per game, ranking 46th nationally.

South Dakota State is 7-5 and has won three of its last four games, including a 94-62 victory over Dakota Wesleyan on Friday. The Jackrabbits average 74.3 points per game and allow 65.9. They are shooting 45.7 percent from the field while holding opponents to 40.2 percent and average 39.3 rebounds per game.

Leland Walker leads Wyoming at 14.1 points per game while also averaging four rebounds and four assists. Khaden Bennett adds 10.4 points per contest and leads the Cowboys with 4.7 rebounds and 17 steals. Nasir (Naz) Meyer is averaging 12.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game and is shooting 51 percent from the field.

Jaden Jackson leads South Dakota State at 11.9 points per game and also averages 4.4 rebounds while leading the team with 16 steals. Joe Sayler is averaging 11.8 points per game and leads the Jackrabbits with 31 assists. Damon Wilkinson is also scoring 11.8 points per game and leads the team with 6.6 rebounds while shooting 60.5 percent from the field.

Wyoming leads the all-time series 5-1 and is 2-0 against South Dakota State on neutral floors. The Cowboys won the most recent meeting 78-65 on Dec. 20, 2023, at the Sun Bowl Invitational in El Paso.

Wyoming will open conference play on Saturday, Dec. 20, hosting Grand Canyon at 2 p.m. on the Mountain West Network.