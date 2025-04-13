Wyoming Track & Field Earns Six Wins, Posts Dozens of Personal Bests at Kit Mayer Classic

GOLDEN, Colo. — The University of Wyoming track and field team closed out the second and final day of the Kit Mayer Classic on Saturday with six event victories, 28 personal-best performances and seven new entries in the program’s all-time Top-10 list.

The Cowboys and Cowgirls combined for 17 podium finishes during the two-day meet hosted by Colorado School of Mines.

University of Wyoming sports coverage in Southwest Wyoming is supported by these great sponsors:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Heptathlon

Freshman Avery Navest placed second in the heptathlon with 4,803 points, the No. 3 mark in program history and a top-45 performance in the nation this season. On Saturday, she finished sixth in the long jump (16 feet, 7 3/4 inches / 5.07 meters), fifth in the javelin throw (85 feet, 2 inches / 25.96 meters), and third in the 800 meters (2:35.98).

Freshman Lily Nichols also completed the heptathlon, placing sixth with 4,072 points. She recorded a personal best in the long jump at 17 feet, 7 1/2 inches (5.37 meters) to finish fourth, placed 11th in the javelin (61 feet, 6 inches / 18.76 meters), and won the 800 meters with a time of 2:25.15.

Field Events

Junior Remar Pitter won the men’s long jump with an outdoor personal best of 25 feet, 2 1/2 inches (7.68 meters), placing him No. 4 on the program’s all-time outdoor list and No. 16 nationally this season. Freshman Christian Edwards placed 16th at 17 feet, 3/4 inch (5.20 meters).

Freshman Melody ZumBrunnen earned second place in the women’s long jump with a personal best of 17 feet, 11 inches (5.46 meters).

Freshman Koi Adderley tied for fourth in the women’s high jump, clearing 5 feet, 5 inches (1.65 meters).

Junior Gage Griffith took 10th in the men’s discus with a throw of 146 feet, 4 inches (44.61 meters).

Sophomore Kais Kimuli recorded an outdoor personal best of 46 feet, 4 1/4 inches (14.13 meters) in the women’s shot put to take second.

Senior Cam Burkett won the men’s shot put with a throw of 58 feet, 6 1/2 inches (17.84 meters). Freshman Charles LaFore, who won the hammer throw on Friday, placed fifth in shot put at 55 feet, 2 3/4 inches (16.83 meters). Griffith followed in sixth with 54 feet, 8 1/4 inches (16.67 meters).

Track Events

The Cowgirls’ 4×100-meter relay team of freshman Taliah Morris, junior Elayna Chafee, freshman Megan Witkiewicz and senior Gabby Drube won the event in 45.60 seconds, the No. 6 time in program history.

The Cowboys’ team of Edwards, freshman Bridger Norton, freshman Logan Brown and junior Carter McComb also earned first with a time of 40.84, ranking No. 10 in program history.

In the women’s 1,500 meters, freshmen Hanan Aldelemy (4:30.61), Muriel Jones (4:37.22), and Reagan Gillman (4:40.13) all posted top-10 finishes and personal bests. Senior Nina Zraik (15th, 4:44.10), senior Riley Frankel (24th, 4:53.65), junior Brooke Holzworth (27th, 4:55.67) and freshman Kayla Coppola (31st, 5:01.83) also competed. All times were converted for altitude.

On the men’s side, senior Trevor Stephen (3:49.08) and junior Mac Zastrow (3:49.22) finished first and second, respectively. Freshman Nolan Hoffman placed 42nd with an adjusted time of 4:12.94.

In the women’s 400 meters, sophomore Isabelle Harvey placed third (57.08), freshman Madeline Thorne was fifth (57.34), and senior Zoe Lemley finished 10th (1:02.40), all with personal bests.

In the men’s 400 meters, junior Darius Wiggins ran 48.35 for sixth, while Brown followed in seventh with a personal-best 48.72.

Freshmen Carly Norman and Rylie Alberts both posted personal bests in the 100-meter hurdles. Norman was fifth (14.92), and Alberts ninth (15.28).

Senior Jaheim Ferguson placed third in the men’s 110-meter hurdles with a time of 14.66.

Morris ran her first collegiate 100 meters and finished second with a time of 11.80, tied for No. 6 in program history. Senior Joan Easter (12.07), Witkiewicz (12.08), ZumBrunnen (12.52), junior Faith Jehu (12.62) and sophomore Charlotte Ward (13.03) all posted personal bests.

In the men’s 100 meters, McComb placed fourth with a personal-best 10.48, the No. 5 time in program history. Norton (10.92) and freshman Bradley Ekstrom (11.13) also set personal bests.

Senior Paige Sefried finished eighth in the women’s 800 meters in 2:15.99. On the men’s side, junior Tristan Knueppel led the Cowboys with a 15th-place finish in 1:55.25, followed by junior Oscar Goll (23rd, 1:58.51) and sophomore Meyer Smith (38th, 2:03.99). All times were altitude-adjusted.

Drube placed second in the women’s 400-meter hurdles with a time of 59.73. Sophomore Gabbreiella Mendoza-Molina finished fourth with a personal best of 1:01.02, followed by freshman Lily McDowell (ninth, 1:02.26) and senior Jenae Ramirez (13th, 1:05.08).

Ferguson won the men’s 400-meter hurdles with a personal-best 50.64 — the second-fastest time in program history and currently ranked No. 13 nationally.

In the 200 meters, all runners either set personal bests or ran their first collegiate race. On the women’s side, Thorne (fifth, 24.66), Chafee (sixth, 24.75), freshman Eva Dellorco (eighth, 25.14), Harvey (10th, 25.38), Ward (18th, 26.67) and Norman (20th, 26.75) led the Cowgirls.

For the Cowboys, Ekstrom ran 21.71 for 12th, Norton clocked in at 21.86 for 15th, sophomore Cody Hape placed 16th (21.88), and Wiggins finished 17th (22.03).

In the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase, junior Rozlyn Slichko took second with an altitude-adjusted time of 11:10.61. Freshman Austin Akers also earned second in the men’s steeplechase, finishing in 9:26.54.

Up Next

The Cowboys and Cowgirls head west for their busiest week of the outdoor season. Wyoming will compete at the Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa, California, from Wednesday to Friday. The Pacific Coast Invitational and the Long Beach Invitational will be held Thursday through Saturday.