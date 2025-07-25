Wyoming Transportation Commission Awards $16M Contract for I-80 Tunnel

A view from inside the westbound Interstate 80 tunnel following the Valentine's Day crash and fire. WYDOT Photo.

GREEN RIVER — The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded an emergency bid relating to the Interstate 80 Green River Tunnel during its regular business meeting July 17.

A $16.43 million emergency contract was awarded to Casper Electric Inc., based in Casper, for work to address damaged sections of the westbound tunnel lining and lighting system.

To expedite this portion of the tunnel work, the awarded contract includes incentives to hit project milestones necessary to shift traffic out of the head-to-head configuration before Nov. 30, with penalties assessed after that date.

These milestones include:

Completion of all concrete and shotcrete work, epoxy painting, and box beam guardrail in the westbound tunnel.

A minimum of one lane, 14-feet wide for the full length of the westbound tunnel.

A minimum of 50 percent completion of installed and operational lighting for the full length of the westbound tunnel.

Work is already underway. In order to complete the work, the contractor will be allowed to work 24-hour schedules, including holidays and weekends.