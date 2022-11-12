Wyoming Transportation Commission Awards Over $62 Million in Contracts

Wyoming Transportation Commission Awards Over $62 Million in Contracts

CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded over $62 million in contracts for three Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its November 4 special business meeting.

Minnesota-based Ames Construction, Inc., was awarded a bid of nearly $59.8 million for combined projects in Teton County involving a bridge replacement, grading, paving, concrete work, fencing and other work on Wyoming Highway 22. The contracted completion date is June 30, 2025.

The commission awarded a nearly $1.6 million bid to Montana-based Z&Z Seal Coating, Inc., for a project involving crack sealing in various locations in Albany, Carbon and Laramie Counties.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Z&Z Seal Coating was also awarded an $859,312 bid for a crack sealing project in various locations within Lincoln, Sublette and Sweetwater counties.

Both Z&Z Seal Coating projects have a contracted completion date of May 31, 2023.

All of the above projects are primarily funded with Federal dollars. Almost all WYDOT projects are awarded to the lowest bidder.

Related Articles

Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Willow, Skeeter and Tim

Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Willow, Skeeter and Tim

WYDOT Alerts Residents to Potential Phishing Scam

WYDOT Alerts Residents to Potential Phishing Scam

Solvay Plans to Resume Soda Ash Expansion in Green River

Solvay Plans to Resume Soda Ash Expansion in Green River

Investigation Continues Into Fire on Dickson Street in Rock Springs

Investigation Continues Into Fire on Dickson Street in Rock Springs