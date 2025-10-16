Wyoming Travels South to Face Air Force on Saturday

LARAMIE — The Wyoming Cowboys hit the road this weekend to take on Front Range rival Air Force in Colorado Springs. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. Mountain Time on Saturday inside Falcon Stadium. The matchup marks Wyoming’s first conference road game of the season.

Saturday’s contest will air nationally on CBS Sports Network. Rich Waltz will have the call with Robert Turbin providing analysis and Tiffany Blackmon reporting from the sidelines.

Fans can tune in to the 26-station Cowboy Sports Network, with Keith Kelley on play-by-play, Kevin McKinney on color, and Cody Beers on the sidelines. In Sweetwater County, the broadcast will air on KUGR 104.9 FM and 1490 AM.

Wyoming scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to defeat San Jose State last week, marking its largest comeback since rallying from a 17–0 deficit to beat Texas Tech in the 2023 season opener. It was also the first two-score comeback since defeating Appalachian State in 2023, when UW trailed 20–7.

The Cowboys’ 14-point fourth-quarter comeback against San Jose State was their largest in a final frame since Nov. 14, 2009, when Wyoming overcame a 27–6 deficit to defeat San Diego State 30–27.

Quarterback Kaden Anderson threw for 304 yards in the win, completing 23 of 39 passes with two touchdowns. The total marked the second-highest passing yardage of his career, behind only his 342-yard outing last season against New Mexico. Anderson completed three passes of 35 yards or more, including two for touchdowns and another to set up the game-winning score.

Freshman running back Samuel “Tote” Harris continues to provide explosive plays. He recorded a 52-yard reception to set up the winning touchdown against San Jose State and led the Cowboys with 47 rushing yards. Harris has totaled 13 plays of 15 yards or more this season—11 on the ground and two through the air.

Running back Terron Kellman broke multiple tackles on his 28-yard game-winning touchdown run against the Spartans. He has nine explosive plays this season, including runs of 28 and 14 yards last week.

Wyoming tied its season high with nine tackles for loss against San Jose State, matching the total from the previous week versus UNLV. The Cowboys have 17 tackles for loss over the last two games, with seven different players recording at least half a TFL in the win. The 37 lost yards were the most forced against an opponent this season.

Defensive end Tyce Westland has recorded a sack in each of the last two games. He added a strip sack against San Jose State and posted a career-high 1.5 tackles for loss along with a season-best seven tackles. Westland now has two sacks on the year and 5.5 for his career.

Nose tackle Ben Florentine continues to anchor the Cowboys’ defensive front. He leads the team with 5.5 tackles for loss and five sacks. Florentine ranks third in the Mountain West and No. 14 nationally in sacks per game (0.83), and he leads all conference interior linemen in the category.

Linebacker Brayden Johnson returned an interception 65 yards for a touchdown against San Jose State, marking Wyoming’s first pick-six since Wrook Brown did so against New Mexico in 2024. Johnson has two interceptions this season, ranking fifth in the Mountain West and 20th nationally.

Nickelback Desman Hearns tied a career high with eight solo tackles against San Jose State. He also recorded a key pass breakup on third down that forced a punt leading to Wyoming’s go-ahead score.

Tight end Evan Svoboda posted a career-high four receptions in the win. He leads Wyoming tight ends with eight catches for 71 yards this season.

Wide receiver Michael Fitzgerald caught his first touchdown as a Cowboy on a 35-yard pass in the second quarter against San Jose State. The reception was his longest at Wyoming and his ninth career touchdown catch.

Wide receiver Charlie Coenen recorded a career-long 45-yard reception, his first career touchdown, to tie the game late in the fourth quarter. It was one of two late “chunk” plays by Anderson, the other being the 52-yard completion to Harris that set up the game-winning score.

Wyoming’s 21 fourth-quarter points were its most in a single quarter since scoring 24 in the fourth against Fresno State in 2014.

Freshman wide receiver Deion DeBlanc returned a punt 73 yards for a touchdown against San Jose State, marking Wyoming’s first punt return score since Austin Conway’s 60-yard return against UNLV on Nov. 12, 2016.