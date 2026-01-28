Wyoming Travels to Face Utah State For 93rd Meeting

LARAMIE — Wyoming heads back on the road Wednesday night for a 7 p.m. Mountain West matchup at Utah State, marking the 93rd all-time meeting between the longtime conference rivals.

The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network. Fans can listen to the game across the Cowboy Sports Network’s 26 radio affiliates with Keith Kelley calling play-by-play and Kevin McKinney providing color commentary. In Sweetwater County, you can listen to the game on KUGR 104.9 FM

The Cowboys enter the contest at 12-8 overall and 3-6 in conference play after a 66-62 home win over San Jose State on Saturday. Wyoming is averaging 79.6 points per game, fourth in the Mountain West, while allowing 72.2 points per contest. The Cowboys are shooting 47 percent from the field and lead the conference at 37.5 rebounds per game, including more than 12 offensive rebounds per outing.

Utah State comes in with a 16-3 overall record and a 7-2 mark in league play. The Aggies lead the Mountain West in scoring at 83.7 points per game and are allowing 68.3 points per night. Utah State is shooting 51 percent from the field, one of the top marks nationally and best in the conference, while holding opponents to 41 percent. The Aggies also average 17.7 assists per game.

Wyoming is led by Leland Walker, who is averaging 15.1 points per game along with a team-high 3.7 assists per contest, ranking fifth in the conference. Walker scored a career-high 30 points against Boise State last week. Nasir (Naz) Meyer is contributing 13.7 points and 5.2 rebounds per game while shooting 40 percent from 3-point range. Khaden Bennett is averaging 9.2 points and 4.6 rebounds per game and ranks fourth in the Mountain West at better than 85 percent from the free throw line.

Utah State’s MJ Collins leads the Mountain West in scoring at 19.3 points per game while shooting 50 percent from the field and 42 percent from beyond the arc with 42 made 3-pointers. Mason Falslev adds 16.5 points per game and a team-high 5.9 rebounds while shooting 52 percent from the field.

Wyoming is 18-25 all-time at Utah State, with its last win in Logan coming in 2022. The Aggies won both meetings last season, with the two games decided by a combined seven points.

Wyoming returns home Saturday to host Colorado State in the first edition of the Border War at 7:30 p.m. inside the Arena-Auditorium.