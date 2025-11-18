Wyoming Travels to Sam Houston State for First Road Test of Season

LARAMIE — Wyoming hits the road for the first time this season, facing Sam Houston State on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. MT in Huntsville. It will be the first meeting between the programs since 1991.

Fans can listen to the broadcast across the 26 stations of the Cowboy Sports Network, with Keith Kelly and Kevin McKinney on the call. In Sweetwater County, you can listen to the game on KUGR 104.9 FM.

Wyoming enters the matchup 4-0, its best start since the 2021-22 season, after a 93-56 win over Portland. The Cowboys are averaging 90.8 points per game with a +21.3 scoring margin. UW is shooting 47.2 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from 3-point range while making 10 threes per game. The Cowboys are also collecting 45.8 rebounds per contest.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

University of Wyoming sports coverage in Southwest Wyoming is supported by these great sponsors:

Sam Houston State is 1-2 following an 85-79 road loss at Utah. The Bearkats average 83.7 points and allow 80.7 per game. SHSU is holding opponents to 38.7 percent shooting from the field and 33 percent from beyond the arc while shooting nearly 80 percent at the free-throw line.

Damarion Dennis leads Wyoming with 13 points per game on 59 percent shooting. Uriyah Rojas and Nasir (Naz) Meyer each average 12 points, with Meyer adding 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists. Rojas is shooting 68.8 percent from three on 11-of-16 attempts. Khaden Bennett adds 11.3 points and 5.3 boards, while Leland Walker leads the Cowboys with 4.3 assists.

Sam Houston State is led by Justin Begg at 12.3 points per game, followed by Jacobe Coleman at 12. Five Bearkats are averaging double figures. Damon Nicholas Jr. leads the team with nine rebounds per game.

Wyoming holds a 2-1 lead in the all-time series, which began in 1989. The Cowboys are 1-0 in Huntsville, winning 98-84 in 1990.

Wyoming returns home Sunday to host Norfolk State at 2 p.m. in the Arena-Auditorium.