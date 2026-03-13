Wyoming Trucks and Cars Hires Rock Springs Native as General Sales Manager

ROCK SPRINGS — Kasey Goodrich, a Rock Springs native, has been named as a new general sales manager at Wyoming Trucks and Cars.

Goodrich has been in the car business for more than 25 years. He got his start at Great Western Autoplex changing oil and washing cars. After graduating from the University of Wyoming in marketing, he joined McCarty Honda-Nissan where he worked and managed for 13 years. He then moved to Colorado and worked at Stevinson Lexus for eight years as an internet sales director. He also worked for Autoplex Restyling Centers as an outside sales territory manager covering Denver and Northern Colorado. Goodrich was also an auto broker for AAA-Colorado before making his return back to Rock Springs to work for Martin and Ronnie Goicoechea.

“I am very grateful and thankful for the opporting Martin and Ronnie has given me,” Goodrich said. “With the amount of customers in 25 years they have built in a small community and surrounding areas is pretty mind blowing.”

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In his freetime, Goodrich lives to take his three Westie dogs, Beau, Boston and Bentley for rides in his truck and frequent walks. He also enjoys watching football and basketball, rooting for his favorite teams the Bills and Celtics. He enjoys camping, fishing, hunting, gardening, old 70s Ford trucks and playing Texas Hold ’em poker.

“I plan on carrying on their legacy of great customer service and growing the business. We have made quite a few changes already,” Goodrich said. “We are the only pre-owned dealership in Wyoming who leases pre-owned vehicles and plan to continue to improve the culture and take care of previous customers and attract new ones the way we do business.”