Wyoming Trucks Celebrates 25 Years of Success

ROCK SPRINGS — Wyoming Trucks is marking its 25th anniversary this year. The dealership, founded in 2000, has grown from a small, independent operation to a well-established business known throughout Sweetwater County.

The company was founded by Martin and Ronnie Goicoechea, who initially acquired the used car division of a former Ford dealership from Martin’s longtime friend, Deryl Sweat. They opened their first used car lot on Center Street in November 2000, setting the foundation for what would become a successful business.

“Our biggest challenge was lack of capital,” Ronnie recalled.

In 2003, the dealership moved to its current location, a former fitness center. The site required significant renovations, including converting the aerobics room into a service department and transforming the tanning booths into office spaces. This new facility provided the dealership with expanded space to serve its growing customer base.

“The building needed a full remodel. We had to make it into a workable office from the ground up,” Ronnie said.





Over the years, Wyoming Trucks has weathered various economic challenges, the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic presented significant obstacles for many dealerships. However, Martin responded by making strategic investments in vehicles when others were hesitant.

“I bought as many vehicles as I could while everyone else was cutting back,” Martin said. “It ended up being our best four years.”

In 2015, the dealership expanded further with the opening of Wyoming Trucks Wash and Lube, a full-service car wash and oil change facility.

“It took a huge load off our main service department,” Ronnie said.

While retirement is not yet on the horizon, the Goicoecheas are focused on ensuring the continued growth and success of their business for years to come.

“I don’t think Martin could ever retire,” Ronnie laughed, “he always needs something to do.”

As they celebrate 25 years of business, Martin and Ronnie remain committed to the long-term success of Wyoming Trucks. The dealership plans to host a customer appreciation event Nov. 15th, featuring door prizes, giveaways, and lunch, to thank the community for its continued support.