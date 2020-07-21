Wyoming Unemployment Drops Over 1 Percent in June

WYOMING — The state of Wyoming’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate fell from 8.8 percent in May to 7.6 percent in June, according to the Research and Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services.

When compared to the U.S. rate of 11.1 percent, Wyoming’s unemployment rate was significantly lower. The rate decrease suggests that Wyoming’s economy continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, which took a dive in April.

Unemployment rates fell from May to June in most Wyoming counties, suggesting some improvement in local labor markets. The largest unemployment rate decreases occurred in Teton County (down from 15.0 percent to 9.3 percent), Park County (down from 8.4 percent to 6.3 percent), Sheridan County (down from 7.7 percent to 5.8 percent), and Sublette County (down from 9.8 percent to 8.4 percent).

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Among counties with the highest unemployment rate in the state was Natrona County with 11 percent in June, followed by Campbell County at 9.5 percent, Sweetwater County at 9.4 percent, and Teton County at 9.3 percent.

The lowest unemployment rates were found in Albany County at 4.5 percent, Niobrara and Goshen counties, both at 4.8 percent, and Crook County at 4.9 percent.

To see the full report, click here.