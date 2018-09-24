Wyoming, Utah, and Idaho Team Up for Traffic Safety Operation

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Law enforcement agencies in three states will be joining forces this weekend as part of an impaired driving enforcement operation in conjunction with the University of Wyoming and Boise State University football game on Saturday, Sept. 29.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol, Idaho State Police, and Utah Highway Patrol will be out in force, particularly on Interstates 80 and 84 – the main route between Boise and Laramie.

“Our troopers will be out on the highways this weekend keeping the traveling public safe,” said Col. Kebin Haller of the Wyoming Highway Patrol. “You can expect zero tolerance for drunk and impaired drivers.”

The Boise State Broncos play the Wyoming Cowboys in Laramie on Saturday, Sept. 29, at 5 p.m. Coordinated enforcement efforts will take place from Friday, Sept. 28, through Sunday, Sept. 30.

As part of the operation, Col. Haller and Col. Kedrick Wills of the Idaho State Police created a public service announcement video featuring both men with the same message – don’t drink and drive. The video will be posted to WYDOT and WHP social media pages this week.

Along with this enhanced enforcement effort, the Wyoming Highway Patrol is urging drivers to help keep Wyoming’s roadways safe by calling the Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately (REDDI) hotline number at 1-800-442-9090 to report suspected drunk drivers. Callers should be prepared to provide the dispatcher with a description of the vehicle, its location, and direction of travel.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, there have been 81 fatalities on Wyoming roads in 2018 compared to 109 at this point last year.