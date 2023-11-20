Wyoming Waste Services to Provide Update During GR Council Workshop

GREEN RIVER — Wyoming Waste Services will be giving an update Tuesday night during a Green River City Council workshop.

Wyoming Waste Services is contracted by the City of Green River to be the only provider of trash and curbside recycling services for the city. Michelle Foote of Wyoming Waste will present the update.

The presentation and discussion will take place during the Council workshop at 6 p.m. rather than during the regular meeting.

During the regularly scheduled meeting at 7 p.m., Mayor Pete Rust will make a proclamation for Small Business Saturday, which is Nov. 25. Small Business Saturday urges community members to support small local businesses both this holiday season and throughout the year.

To view the full meeting agenda and packet, click here. The Council workshop and meeting will be Tuesday, Nov. 21 at Green River City Hall. The meeting can be attended in person or on YouTube.