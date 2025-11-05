Wyoming Waste Systems Increase Rates For Green River Residents

GREEN RIVER — Wyoming Waste Systems Site Manager Michelle Foote informed the Green River City Council Tuesday night that the company will implement a 3% rate increase for all commercial and residential customers starting Jan. 1, 2026.

The adjustment is based on the Consumer Price Index for urban consumers from September 2024 to September 2025. The tonnage rate at the Green River transfer station will also rise to $97.56 per ton.

Foote said customers will be notified of the change on their invoices between October 2025 and January 2026, ensuring ample notice before the new rates take effect.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Despite the increase, Foote emphasized Wyoming Waste’s ongoing community involvement, noting that the company provided free waste services for Flaming Gorge Days, the River Festival, and the Downtown Monster Bash. The company also awarded its second annual scholarship to a Green River High School senior.