Wyoming Woman Fends Off Man With Machete

Story originally reported by Ryan Lewallen | County 17 News.

GILLETTE — A Campbell County man is in custody after allegedly causing a woman to fear for her safety and defend herself against him with a machete this morning, Campbell County Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said.

The suspect, only identified as a 58-year-old man, made the initial report shortly before 5 this morning stating his sister, 56, attacked him with a machete at a Wright residence, Reynolds said, adding that the man reportedly took the machete from her and broke it.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The man sustained a head wound and the woman had a cut on her arm and on her ankle, Reynolds said. He said Campbell County Sheriff’s deputies administered first aid on the scene during the investigation.

When speaking with the woman, they heard a different story than the initial report, according to Reynolds.

The woman claimed the man was talking on the phone to his wife, whom she doesn’t care for, and told him to get off the phone. He then began yelling at her and approached her from the kitchen area at which point she grabbed a machete off the wall, Reynolds said.

It was determined the man was the initial aggressor and he was taken into custody for reckless endangering, according to Reynolds.