Wyoming Wrestling Ranked 22nd in Preseason NWCA Poll

LARAMIE– The University of Wyoming wrestling team is ranked 22nd in the NWCA preseason poll announced Tuesday afternoon.
The Cowboys went 16-4 in duals last season and finished the season ranked 11th. UW returns six grapplers who were national tournament participants and have seven ranked by several publications entering the 2019-20 season.
Wyoming opens the season Saturday at 9 am, as it hosts the Cowboy Open at the War Memorial Fieldhouse.
University of Wyoming sports coverage in Southwest Wyoming is supported by these great sponsors:
Preseason Individual Rankings
|Name
|Weight Class
|Ranking
|Publication
|Cole Verner
|125
|14th
|WIN Magazine
|Montorie Bridges
|133
|7th
|TrackWrestling/WIN
|Sam Turner
|141
|10th
|WIN
|Hayden Hastings
|174
|16th
|FloWrestling
|Tate Samuelson
|184
|16th
|WIN
|Cale Davidson
|197
|23rd
|Flo
|Brian Andrews
|HWT
|13th
|WIN
NWCA Poll
|Rank
|Team
|18-19 Record
|Points
|Conference
|18-19 Final Dual Rank
|1
|Penn State (12)
|14-0
|348
|Big Ten
|1
|2
|Iowa (2)
|14-1
|337
|Big Ten
|3
|3
|Ohio State
|12-2
|314
|Big Ten
|6
|4
|Oklahoma State
|15-0
|295
|Big 12
|2
|5
|Nebraska
|12-5
|263
|Big Ten
|7
|6
|Wisconsin
|9-6
|257
|Big Ten
|17
|7
|Minnesota
|14-3
|254
|Big Ten
|8
|8
|Arizona State
|6-10
|243
|Pac-12
|NR
|9
|Missouri
|16-1
|235
|MAC
|5
|10
|NC State
|16-3
|222
|ACC
|10
|11
|Lehigh
|9-9
|211
|EIWA
|20
|12
|Iowa State
|10-4
|204
|Big 12
|15
|13
|Northern Iowa
|7-5
|159
|Big 12
|14
|14
|Pittsburgh
|13-3
|141
|ACC
|16
|15
|Princeton
|9-6
|131
|EIWA
|19
|16
|Virginia Tech
|9-5
|125
|ACC
|18
|17
|North Carolina
|12-7
|115
|ACC
|12
|18
|Cornell
|13-3
|113
|EIWA
|9
|19
|Michigan
|13-1
|105
|Big Ten
|4
|20
|Northwestern
|5-10
|86
|Big Ten
|NR
|21
|Oklahoma
|10-6
|77
|Big 12
|NR
|22
|Wyoming
|16-4
|76
|Big 12
|11
|23
|Lock Haven
|10-3
|47
|MAC
|21
|24
|Virginia
|12-10
|39
|ACC
|22
|25
|Old Dominion
|9-7
|33
|MAC
|NR