Wyoming Wrestling Ranked 22nd in Preseason NWCA Poll

UW wrestler and Green River native, Cole Verner, weight class 125, has been ranked 14th in a preseason poll by WIN Magazine. UW Photo

LARAMIE– The University of Wyoming wrestling team is ranked 22nd in the NWCA preseason poll announced Tuesday afternoon.

The Cowboys went 16-4 in duals last season and finished the season ranked 11th. UW returns six grapplers who were national tournament participants and have seven ranked by several publications entering the 2019-20 season.

Wyoming opens the season Saturday at 9 am, as it hosts the Cowboy Open at the War Memorial Fieldhouse.

Preseason Individual Rankings

Name Weight Class Ranking Publication
Cole Verner 125 14th WIN Magazine
Montorie Bridges 133 7th TrackWrestling/WIN
Sam Turner 141 10th WIN
Hayden Hastings 174 16th FloWrestling
Tate Samuelson 184 16th WIN
Cale Davidson 197 23rd Flo
Brian Andrews HWT 13th WIN


NWCA Poll

Rank Team 18-19 Record Points Conference 18-19 Final Dual Rank
1 Penn State (12) 14-0 348 Big Ten 1
2 Iowa (2) 14-1 337 Big Ten 3
3 Ohio State 12-2 314 Big Ten 6
4 Oklahoma State 15-0 295 Big 12 2
5 Nebraska 12-5 263 Big Ten 7
6 Wisconsin 9-6 257 Big Ten 17
7 Minnesota 14-3 254 Big Ten 8
8 Arizona State 6-10 243 Pac-12 NR
9 Missouri 16-1 235 MAC 5
10 NC State 16-3 222 ACC 10
11 Lehigh 9-9 211 EIWA 20
12 Iowa State 10-4 204 Big 12 15
13 Northern Iowa 7-5 159 Big 12 14
14 Pittsburgh 13-3 141 ACC 16
15 Princeton 9-6 131 EIWA 19
16 Virginia Tech 9-5 125 ACC 18
17 North Carolina 12-7 115 ACC 12
18 Cornell 13-3 113 EIWA 9
19 Michigan 13-1 105 Big Ten 4
20 Northwestern 5-10 86 Big Ten NR
21 Oklahoma 10-6 77 Big 12 NR
22 Wyoming 16-4 76 Big 12 11
23 Lock Haven 10-3 47 MAC 21
24 Virginia 12-10 39 ACC 22
25 Old Dominion 9-7 33 MAC NR

