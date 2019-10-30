Wyoming Wrestling Ranked 22nd in Preseason NWCA Poll

LARAMIE– The University of Wyoming wrestling team is ranked 22nd in the NWCA preseason poll announced Tuesday afternoon.

The Cowboys went 16-4 in duals last season and finished the season ranked 11th. UW returns six grapplers who were national tournament participants and have seven ranked by several publications entering the 2019-20 season.

Wyoming opens the season Saturday at 9 am, as it hosts the Cowboy Open at the War Memorial Fieldhouse.

University of Wyoming sports coverage in Southwest Wyoming is supported by these great sponsors:



Preseason Individual Rankings

Name Weight Class Ranking Publication Cole Verner 125 14th WIN Magazine Montorie Bridges 133 7th TrackWrestling/WIN Sam Turner 141 10th WIN Hayden Hastings 174 16th FloWrestling Tate Samuelson 184 16th WIN Cale Davidson 197 23rd Flo Brian Andrews HWT 13th WIN



NWCA Poll