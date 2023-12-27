Wyoming Wrestling Set to Compete in the Soldier Salute Tournament 

LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming wrestling team is set to participate in its final regular-season invitational. The Cowboys travel to the Soldier Salute Tournament in Coralville, Iowa, Friday and Saturday.

This marks the second year of the tournament. The Pokes competed in the tournament last year, and head coach Mark Branch enjoyed what it brought to the table.

“We really liked this tournament last year,” head coach Mark Branch said. “There will be some stiff competition there, so it’s another opportunity for our guys to build their resumes heading into the second semester.”

The Soldier Salute’s format resembles the postseason, giving inexperienced wrestlers a feel of how February and March works.

“They ensure that every guy wrestles both days of the tournament and makes weight both days,” Branch said. “Those are experiences you need for the Big 12 Tournament, as well as the NCAA Tournament where you’re going to have multiple weigh-ins.”

Jore Volk, who ranks seventh in the country, has been excellent so far this year. He defeated the No. 1 wrestler at the Reno Tournament of Champions and has four wins over ranked opponents. He holds an 11-3 record.

Including Volk, the Pokes have four ranked wrestlers this season with Joey Novak at 15th, Gabe Willochell (23rd), and Cole Brooks (31st).

Following the Soldier Salute, the Pokes head to a tri-dual against Nebraska and Northern Iowa on Jan. 6.