Wyoming Wrestling to Move Into New Practice Facility Following 2025-26 Season

Rendering of UW's new wrestling facility that is scheduled to be finished after the 2025-26 season. Photo from gowyo.com

LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming wrestling team will soon move into a new practice facility inside the John Corbett Building, with the transition scheduled to take place following the 2025-26 season.

The new facility will feature 13,431 square feet of total space, more than doubling the program’s current area. It will include 9,315 square feet of mat space—enough for more than five full practice mats—and is expected to become one of the largest and most advanced wrestling-specific facilities in the world.

“This is an incredible testament to how important wrestling is to the state of Wyoming,” head coach Mark Branch said. “This facility will be a key factor in our continued success competing in the Big 12, and it will rival any college wrestling facility in the country. Our student-athletes will have the space and ability to train, prepare, stay healthy and, most importantly, compete for NCAA titles.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

University of Wyoming sports coverage in Southwest Wyoming is supported by these great sponsors:

In addition to the expanded mat area, the new facility will include locker rooms for student-athletes and coaching/support staff, a weight room, a sports medicine recovery and rehabilitation area, a team meeting space and lounge, and seating for observing practices.

The facility marks a significant investment in a program that continues to rise. The Cowboys placed 22nd at the 2025 NCAA Championships, led by Joey Novak’s fifth-place finish at 197 pounds, earning him All-America honors.

Wyoming returns a strong core for the upcoming season, which will feature several home duals against top-ranked opponents.