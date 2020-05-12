Wyoming Youth Challenged to Make a Difference in Their Communities

LARAMIE — The Wyoming Afterschool Alliance (WYAA) announced the statewide launch of the Wyoming Young Entrepreneur Pitch Challenge.

Over the course of approximately seven weeks, Wyoming youth will develop an idea for a business innovation or social solution that could make a difference in their community or to Wyoming and create a 90 second video pitch that will then be presented to a team of judges from around the state.

Winners will receive cash prizes and the opportunity to hone their concept. Pitch challenges teach essential workforce readiness skills and a problem-solving mindset whether or not one becomes an entrepreneur.

Young people ages 10 to 22 can register in their age group to participate independently or through summer learning programs such as 4H, Boys & Girls Clubs, Big Brothers Big Sisters, etc. Registrants are asked to think of a business innovation or social solution that could make a difference in their community or to Wyoming.

It can be a product, service, social enterprise or tech business. They will be supported through weekly videos, at home activities, special presentations with Entrepreneurs around Wyoming, connection to mentors to give feedback throughout the challenge and advice about how to make a great pitch. Those who participate will then submit a 90 second video pitch to the competition by July 17, and winners will be announced in early August.

The goal of the Wyoming Young Entrepreneur Pitch Challenge is to provide the opportunity for young people to practice skills and to give an avenue for them to be problem solvers and innovators for Wyoming’s future. Skills such as empathy, the identification of problems, critical thinking, creativity, teamwork and prototyping are developed as a part of the practice of entrepreneurial thinking.

“As our state grapples with daunting economic challenges, the Wyoming Afterschool Alliance is committed to helping to create the conditions for young people to grow and contribute” Director, Michelle Sullivan, said. “Wyoming will benefit from the perspective and insights of youth as Wyoming envisions our future. On the flip side, young people will benefit as they contribute and practice entrepreneurial thinking.”

Students ages 10 to 22 can register to participate in the Wyoming Young Entrepreneur Pitch Challenge starting on May 11-26 at https://wyafterschoolalliance.org/pitch-challenge. Once they register, they will be a part of a statewide cohort with others in their age group and have the opportunity to participate in activities throughout June and July.

The activities and competition are the result of a broad partnership with the University of Wyoming, WTBC, 4-H, afterschool organizations statewide, the Wyoming Business Alliance and many volunteers. Funding for the effort is made possible through an “Innovations in Learning” grant provided to the Wyoming Afterschool Alliance through the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation and supported by the Young Entrepreneurs Institute and Venture Labs. The grant is intended to promote innovation and an entrepreneurial mindset for youth in Wyoming.

For additional information, contact Wyoming Afterschool Alliance Director Michelle Sullivan at michelle@wycf.org or call 307-335-9922.

The Wyoming Afterschool Alliance is a statewide network working to promote quality, education-based out of school time programs that positively impact youth and families. It is a priority fund of the Wyoming Community Foundation. To learn more visit http://www.wyafterschoolalliance.org