Wyoming’s Anderson and Suiaunoa Earn National Recognition; Hoyland Nominated for Burlsworth Trophy

LARAMIE — Despite a challenging season for Wyoming football, with the Cowboys standing at 2-7, several standout players are earning national honors. Redshirt freshman quarterback Kaden Anderson was named a Manning Award Star of the Week, linebacker Shae Suiaunoa was selected as a semifinalist for the Butkus Award, and place-kicker John Hoyland received his third consecutive nomination for the Burlsworth Trophy.

Kaden Anderson – Manning Award Star of the Week

Anderson, a native of Southlake, Texas, made his first career start in Wyoming’s 49-45 win over New Mexico, throwing for a career-high 342 yards and three touchdowns while adding a rushing score. His 342 passing yards are the most by a Cowboy quarterback since 2015 and the highest ever for a Wyoming redshirt or true freshman in the Mountain West era.

The Manning Award, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, recognizes top quarterback performances each week, and fans can vote for Anderson through the award’s social media pages until Wednesday. Anderson’s performance helped Wyoming to a season-high 604 yards of offense and earned him Mountain West Freshman of the Week.

Shae Suiaunoa – Butkus Award Semifinalist

Junior linebacker Shae Suiaunoa was named a semifinalist for the prestigious Butkus Award, which honors the nation’s top linebacker. Suiaunoa leads Wyoming with 70 total tackles, ranking seventh in the Mountain West, and is tied for the team lead in tackles for loss with 8.5. His consistent play this season includes three games with 10 or more tackles, including a season-high 13 against Air Force.

Suiaunoa is the only Mountain West player to make the semifinalist list, following in the footsteps of former Cowboy Chad Muma, a 2021 finalist.

John Hoyland – Burlsworth Trophy Nominee

Wyoming kicker John Hoyland continues to make history, earning his third consecutive nomination for the Burlsworth Trophy, which honors the most outstanding player who began his college career as a walk-on. Hoyland, from Broomfield, Colo., recently became Wyoming’s all-time leader in career scoring with 346 points, surpassing Cooper Rothe. He also holds the school record for career field goals with 67.

This season, Hoyland has been nearly automatic, going 9-of-12 on field goals, including a perfect 6-for-6 from inside 40 yards. He remains perfect on extra points as well.

The Burlsworth Trophy, named after former Arkansas walk-on and All-American Brandon Burlsworth, celebrates the success of players who began their careers without scholarships. Finalists for the award will be announced later this month, with the winner revealed on Dec. 9.

The Cowboys are on a bye week before taking on Colorado State in Fort Collins for the annual Border War on Nov. 15. Fans can continue to follow the progress of Anderson, Suiaunoa, and Hoyland as they vie for their respective awards.