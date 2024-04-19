Wyoming’s Big Show Ends 2024 Concert Series with Trio of Rock Bands

ROCK SPRINGS – A trio of rock groups will wrap up the 2024 Concert Series at Wyoming’s Big Show. The Aug. 3 concert will feature almost four hours of nonstop rock with Atreyu, Bad Wolves and Fame On Fire all taking the stage.

Atreyu is a band in the truest sense of the word: five friends who come together to create music for themselves, for each other, and for the thriving community that has forged around it. They are bonds born of time; of joy and sadness; of success and hardship. But most importantly, they are born of an openness that allows five unique creative personalities to unite in something far stronger and far bigger than the sum of its talented parts. It’s what makes Atreyu – frontman Brandon Saller, guitarists Dan Jacobs and Travis Miguel, bassist/vocalist Porter McKnight and drummer Kyle Rosa – one of the most respected names and potent forces in heavy music, and their live show one of the most heralded on the touring circuit.

“We draw strength from each other and give each other the space and support to be the best, most creative person we can be,” Dan Jacobs said. “And together, right now, that makes us the best band we’ve ever been.”

“Atreyu is a place for everyone, us included, to be open and to be themselves,” Porter McKnight said. “When you are with us, you are free. Have fun. Make friends. Create memories.”

Bad Wolves refuse to follow. Instead, the platinum-certified Los Angeles band — John Boecklin [drums], Daniel “DL” Laskiewicz [lead vocals], Doc Coyle [lead guitar, backing vocals], Max Karon [guitar], and Kyle Konkiel [bass, backing vocals] — circumvent convention by stretching the boundaries of hard rock with earthquaking heaviness, enigmatic experimentation, and enthralling melodies.

Bulldozing boundaries is nothing new for the boys though…

Bad Wolves arrived with the rarity and the force of a lightning bolt in 2018. This collective of tried-and-true musicians rallied around an unconventional vision for heavy music, grafting rafter-reaching hooks to pit-splitting riffs and mind-bending rhythms with a penchant for unexpected twists and turns. Their full-length debut, “Disobey,” bowed in the Top 25 of the Billboard 200 and delivered a platinum single and a gold single. On its heels, they showed no signs of stopping with “N.A.T.I.O.N.” in 2019. However, “Dear Monsters” kickstarted another season in 2021 as “Lifeline” netted their sixth No. 1 at Active Rock Radio. Reaching a critical high watermark, Billboard hailed the latter as “Bad Wolves’ most diverse and far-reaching album to date,” while Hysteria raved, “The band has served up something truly monumental.” Nearing 1 billion total streams, they sold out headline shows on multiple continents and toured with Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, Volbeat, Papa Roach, Falling In Reverse, and Hollywood Undead.

Fame On Fire is genre-defying and pushing the boundaries of rock, hip hop, and heavy music, by unapologetically being themselves. Unpretentious, honest, and boldly brash, Fame On Fire has delivered a diverse, energetic, and emotionally-wrenching collection of songs for their debut album, “LEVELS.” Holding multiple meanings, “LEVELS,” is both about going through the motions of life, the various levels, ups and downs that all people can relate to, and about the quest to level-up and continue to progress and move forward. This dichotomy defines a band that is not willing to stand still or be complacent, but one that continuously tries to evolve their sound and craft.

With “LEVELS,” Fame On Fire set out to show how important music is for the band and their fans. According to guitarist, Blake Saul, “Our band exists because all of us grew up together and we each found our own ways to music, which is living and breathing inside of us.” “LEVELS” proves that Fame On Fire is ready to help define a new era of rock music. Just don’t call Fame On Fire a cover band.

For more information and a listing of all the entertainment, visit www.SweetwaterEvents.com.