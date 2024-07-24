Wyoming’s Big Show is Back Next Week with Nightly Concerts

ROCK SPRINGS — Wyoming’s Big Show kicks off next week, and along with it comes the beloved concert series taking place every night throughout the entire fair week.

The concerts are free with paid fair admission, giving all fair patrons entertainment each night of the fair. Seating is festival style and people can either stand up front or can bring lawn chairs and blankets.

The concerts Tuesday and Wednesday will start at 8:30 p.m., with Thursday and Friday’s shows starting at 7 p.m., and the final show on Saturday starting at 6 p.m.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The first performer to take the stage will be Chayce Beckham Tuesday, July 30, presented by Pacific Steel & Recycling, and Project West. Beckham gained a fanbase after competing on season 19 of American Idol and has now become one of the most talked about newcomers in today’s country music scene. He became the first-ever show winner to claim the title with an original song, which kickstarted his journey to making a career as a singer-songwriter and entertainer.

Slaughter will rock the stage on Wednesday, July 31, presented by Little America and Wyoming Rents. Slaughter hit radio, MTV, and the United States touring circuit in the 1990 and has been a force in the rock and roll music scene ever since. Over three decades in rock and roll, they have toured with other rock acts they loved, including KISS and Ozzy Osbourne. Slaughter will entertain not only rock fans but all fair-goers.

Thursday night will be a double-header night of honky-tonk with Randall King and Kameron Marlowe, presented by presented by Genesis Alkali and Western EGI. Randall King is a self-described “old soul” who has grown to be leading voice for today’s traditional country. He has amassed over 300 million streams with singles like “You In A Honky Tonk,” “Hey Cowgirl,” and “Mirror, Mirror.” Kameron Marlowe launched onto the music scene with the momentum fueled by his platinum-certified debut release “Giving You Up,” and has been on his own headlining tour across the United States.

Restless Road and Craig Morgan will perform Friday night, presented by Kelly’s Convenience Centers and Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Restless Road, a country trio with powerhouse harmonies and soul-baring lyrics, have accumulated over 227 million streams and amassed a following of over 4 million on their social media platforms. Craig Morgan has made a name for himself as a country music icon, TV personality, author, celebrated outdoorsman and patriotic Army veteran. He is one of country music’s favorite artists, amassing more than 1.5 billion career streams and charting over 25 songs on the Billboard charts.

To finish out the fair, there will be a trio of performances, presented by Simplot, on Saturday with Fame On Fire, Bad Wolves, and ATREYU rocking the stage. Fame On Fire is genre-defying and pushing the boundaries of rock, hip hop, and heavy music, by unapologetically being themselves. Bad Wolves also pushes the boundaries of genre, as this collective of musicians have rallied around an unconventional vision for heavy music, grafting rafter-reaching hooks to pit-splitting riffs and mind-bending rhythms with a penchant for unexpected twists and turns. ATREYU will take the stage last as a band of five friends who came together to create music for themselves, each other, and the community that has forged around their music.

For more information on the concerts and all things Wyoming’s Big Show, visit their webpage.