Wyoming’s Big Show is Here

ROCK SPRINGS — Wyoming’s Big Show has returned to Sweetwater County this week and offers fun and entertainment for the entire family.

Tuesday is Wyoming Day at the fair. Visitors coming to the fair wearing Wyoming Cowboys will receive a free Wyoming’s Big Show T-shirt starting at 4 p.m. in the breezeway. The main gates, exhibit hall, and midway open at 2 p.m., with the Tyler Braden concern starting at 8:30 p.m.

The main entrance, midway and exhibit hall open at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday. The day is Kid’s Day and also features a carnival special from noon to 5 p.m. The day is also Cheers to Trona is a Trona Miner and Industry Appreciation Night. The Hinder concert takes place at 8:30 p.m.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

For Thursday, the main gates, midway, and exhibit hall open at 10:30 a.m. Thursday is also Buddy Day at the carnival from 5-7 p.m., while the Chase Mathews concert begins at 6:30 p.m.

The main gates, exhibit hall, and midway once again open at 10:30 a.m. Friday, with the carnival opening at 4 p.m. The Starset concert begins at 8:30 p.m., while a fireworks display is scheduled for 10 p.m.

The main gate, midway, and exhibit hall open at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Wyoming Big Show’s final day. The carnival opens at 1 p.m. The Chris Lane concert will take place at 8:30 p.m., with a final fireworks show set for 10 p.m.

A full schedule can be viewed here.