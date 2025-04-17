Wyoming’s Big Show Welcomes Starset to Sweetwater’s Stage

ROCK SPRINGS — The Sweetwater County Fair announced STARSET, a cinematic rock band, will play August 1 at the Sweetwater Events Complex.

STARSET focuses on immersive, sci-fi storytelling rock music and carved a unique path in the modern rock genre. Dustin Bates, a former Ph. D candidate in electrical engineering and space science, is the frontman and founder of the band. The music spans alternative rock, hard rock, cinematic orchestration, and electronic elements with hits like ‘My Demons’, ‘Ricochet’, and ‘Manifest’.

The concert is free with fair admission.