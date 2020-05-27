Wyoming’s Completed Over 22,000 COVID-19 Tests: 14 Deaths Reported

CHEYENNE — More than 22,000 COVID-19 Coronavirus tests have been completed in Wyoming so far, and one more death was reported today.
The 14th COVID-19 related death was an older Washakie County woman who was previously identified as a laboratory-confirmed case. Three residents have now died in connection with the nursing home outbreak, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. Testing has identified 12 cases among residents and 10 among facility staff.
The Washakie County Daily report states the outbreak occurred at the Worland Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
The WDH’s May 27 report shows Wyoming has completed a total of 22,026 tests. Of those tests, 653 have been confirmed positive cases, 624 have recovered, and 14 have died.
The state currently has 207 probable cases. Probable cases include a total count of people who are a close contact to a laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 case and develop symptoms of COVID-19, but are not tested. This count includes probable cases that have recovered.
While some counties have remained stable, others have seen dramatic changes in the amount of confirmed COVID-19 positive cases.
According to the WDH reports, Albany County’s number of COVID-19 cases doubled since Friday. On May 22, Albany County reported a total of 10 positive cases with no probable cases. By the May 27 report, that number is up to 21 positive cases and two probable.
Albany County’s Health Officer, Dr. Jean Allias, reported on the City of Laramie’s Facebook page, that increased testing was not a factor in the increase. The main cause of the dramatic increase seems to be graduation parties, camping trips and other social situations where people did not practice social distancing and other recommended practices.
Further, symptomatic and non-symptomatic patients returned to work and their families furthering the spread. Dr. Allias emphasized that the pandemic situation continues to be a public health emergency.
Sweetwater County
Meanwhile, Sweetwater County saw its 18th case on May 27, when a Rock Springs man, in his 50s, was notified he had contracted the virus. He is recovering at home, according to Sweetwater County Health Officer Dr. Jean Stachon. Contact tracing efforts will continue.
Fifteen lab-confirmed cases have recovered, according to Sweetwater County Public Health.
What to do if you feel sick: If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and are showing symptoms, like a temperature of 100 or greater or a cough, DO NOT go to the Emergency Room.
Please call your primary care provider or either Castle Rock Medical Center (Green River) at 307-872-4590 or Memorial Hospital’s Triage Line (Rock Springs) at 307-522-8523. The hotline is available 24/7.
Health professionals will be available to discuss your symptoms and address concerns regarding COVID-19 to determine if a visit or further testing is necessary.
Please follow these tips to slow the spread of this virus:
- Social Distancing – Stay 6 feet apart from others and
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds regularly. If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.
- Cover your coughs and sneezes. Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue if you sneeze or cough and then throw the tissue away. If a tissue isn’t available, cough or sneeze into the inside of your elbow.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched areas. For example: door knobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, tables, keyboards, phones, toilets, faucets and sinks.
- Avoid touching your mouth, eyes and nose with unwashed hands.
