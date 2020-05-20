Wyoming’s COVID-19 Confirmed Positive Cases near 600, 11 Deaths Reported

CHEYENNE — Wyoming now has 596 COVID-19 Coronavirus confirmed cases, 191 probable cases, 534 recovered cases and 11 deaths, according to Wyoming Department of Health.

The WDH’s May 20 report shows the number of confirmed positive cases increased by 13, while probable cases decreased from 193 in yesterday’s report to 191.

Probable cases include a total count of people who are a close contact to a laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 case and develop symptoms of COVID-19, but are not tested. This count includes probable cases that have recovered.

As for recoveries, six more Wyoming residents have recovered from the virus. According to the WDH, a case is identified as recovered when there is a resolution of a fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is an improvement in respiratory symptoms for 72 hours and at least seven days have passed since symptoms first appeared.

Wyoming also saw an increase in the amount of confirmed COVID-19 related deaths today, which went from 10 to 11. The 11th death was a Fremont County man who was hospitalized had an existing health condition that put him at higher risk of serious illness related to the virus, the WHD reported earlier today.

Sweetwater County

Sweetwater County currently has 17 confirmed COVID-19 positive and seven probable cases. On May 19, the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County was notified a Green River man, in his 30s, had tested positive for the virus. He is in stable condition and is isolating at home, according to Sweetwater County Public Health. Twelve of the lab-confirmed cases and all seven probable cases have recovered.

On May 20 the Sweetwater County COVID-19 Emergency Operations Center (EOC) announced its plans to demobilize to a standby status since the local spread of the virus no longer appears an immediate threat to the county’s healthcare system and the state continues to loosen restrictions on everyday life.