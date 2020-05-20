Wyoming’s COVID-19 Confirmed Positive Cases near 600, 11 Deaths Reported

CHEYENNE — Wyoming now has 596 COVID-19 Coronavirus confirmed cases, 191 probable cases, 534 recovered cases and 11 deaths, according to Wyoming Department of Health.
The WDH’s May 20 report shows the number of confirmed positive cases increased by 13, while probable cases decreased from 193 in yesterday’s report to 191.
Probable cases include a total count of people who are a close contact to a laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 case and develop symptoms of COVID-19, but are not tested. This count includes probable cases that have recovered.
As for recoveries, six more Wyoming residents have recovered from the virus. According to the WDH, a case is identified as recovered when there is a resolution of a fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is an improvement in respiratory symptoms for 72 hours and at least seven days have passed since symptoms first appeared.
Wyoming also saw an increase in the amount of confirmed COVID-19 related deaths today, which went from 10 to 11. The 11th death was a Fremont County man who was hospitalized had an existing health condition that put him at higher risk of serious illness related to the virus, the WHD reported earlier today.
Sweetwater County
Sweetwater County currently has 17 confirmed COVID-19 positive and seven probable cases. On May 19, the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County was notified a Green River man, in his 30s, had tested positive for the virus. He is in stable condition and is isolating at home, according to Sweetwater County Public Health. Twelve of the lab-confirmed cases and all seven probable cases have recovered.
On May 20 the Sweetwater County COVID-19 Emergency Operations Center (EOC) announced its plans to demobilize to a standby status since the local spread of the virus no longer appears an immediate threat to the county’s healthcare system and the state continues to loosen restrictions on everyday life.
THE LATEST COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS NEWS & INFO FROM THE WYOMING DEPT. OF HEALTH
What to do if you feel sick: If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and are showing symptoms, like a temperature of 100 or greater or a cough, DO NOT go to the Emergency Room.
Please call your primary care provider or either Castle Rock Medical Center (Green River) at 307-872-4590 or Memorial Hospital’s Triage Line (Rock Springs) at 307-522-8523. The hotline is available 24/7.
Health professionals will be available to discuss your symptoms and address concerns regarding COVID-19 to determine if a visit or further testing is necessary.
Please follow these tips to slow the spread of this virus:
- Social Distancing – Stay 6 feet apart from others and
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds regularly. If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.
- Cover your coughs and sneezes. Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue if you sneeze or cough and then throw the tissue away. If a tissue isn’t available, cough or sneeze into the inside of your elbow.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched areas. For example: door knobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, tables, keyboards, phones, toilets, faucets and sinks.
- Avoid touching your mouth, eyes and nose with unwashed hands.
For current news, updates, closures and resources, please visit our COVID-19 Coronavirus page here.