Wyoming’s COVID-19 Positive Cases Increase by 71 since Monday: 2 More Deaths Reported

CHEYENNE — During the week, Wyoming completed 3,109 tests and saw an increase of 71 positive COVID-19 Coronavirus cases and two additional COVID-19 related deaths.

The Wyoming Department of Health’s June 19 report shows Wyoming currently has 927 positive cases with 693 positive case recoveries, 246 probable cases with 196 probable case recoveries and 20 deaths.

When looking at the statistics from June 15-19, Wyoming saw an increase of 71 COVID-19 positive cases and 47 positive recoveries, an increase of 23 probable cases and four probable case recoveries, and an increase of two deaths.

The two latest deaths were older Washakie County women living in a long-term care facility. Both women had health conditions known to put them at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

Uinta County saw an increase of 26 cases during the week and now has 103 positive cases and 25 probable cases. In about two weeks, Uinta County went from 10 positive cases and three probable to over 100 positive cases.

With the increase in the amount of positive cases being reported statewide, the states dashboard status has changed. The amount of state cases went from stabilizing to concerning. The dashboard is used to determine if restrictions can continue to be eased, remain the same, or tightened.

“All metrics will be carefully and continually evaluated before easing restrictions. Health officials will also consider testing capacity, medical supplies, current disease situation, new information, and other potential developments regarding the pandemic,” the dashboard states. “If metrics change, restrictions might remain in place of even tighten.”

Sweetwater County

Sweetwater County has also seen an increase in its number COVID-19 positive cases the week. Three new positive cases were confirmed on June 17. One of those cases was an employee at Southwest Counseling, according to Sweetwater County Public Health.

On June 19, five more positive cases were reported. These latest cases are all tied to other known positives and include two children, ages 5 and 7, and also an employee of Taco Bell in Green River. All five new patients are in good condition and isolating at home.

SCPH is reporting the county has 40 positive cases, 12 active cases, and 28 recoveries.